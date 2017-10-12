Bringing Paper Towels to a Flood

By Jessica Mulligan, PhD and Adriana Garriga-López PhD

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, October 3rd, two weeks after Hurricane Maria hit the island. He began with a rambling session at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base with no prepared remarks but copious boasts about how much had been accomplished. He then went on a helicopter ride and visited the wealthy San Juan suburb of Guaynabo where even the residents wondered why he chose them over harder hit communities. Trump told people gathered in Guaynabo, “have a good time” and tossed paper towel rolls to the crowd, proclaiming “there’s a lot of love in this room.”

Fortunately, no one has to rely on official disinformation sources to track the devastation wrought by this unnatural disaster. Coalitions of activists and scholars in the diaspora and on the island have worked to document the aftermath of the storm, question the slow recovery, and link the island’s vulnerability to colonial abuses. Academics issued a collective statement denouncing the second class citizenship that has become so palpable. Others have pointed to the environmental inequalities and toxic dangers that Hurricanes Irma and Maria exacerbated.

Instead of disaster profiteering, what is needed is the sustainable and equitable rebuilding of infrastructure and institutions using local knowledges and community structures of solidarity, not profit. Drawing on the lessons of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and other disasters exacerbated by misguided recovery efforts, the scholarly consensus is that recovery 1) should be directed by and responsive to locals, 2) should not come with strings attached (like having to pay for FEMA activities or thrusting people further into debt through loan programs), and 3) should reinvest in public infrastructure like food systems, the electric grid, clean energy, education, sanitation, and health care. So far, none of these things is happening in Puerto Rico in any sustained way. In these difficult times, help seems more likely to come from neighbors and friends than from the government.

For now, we are not buying the claim that the recovery is a success. The only people who seem to be “having a good time” are U.S. contractors drinking and eating in the touristic hotels of Old San Juan. Trump has had many opportunities to change the course of the emergency response; to bring energy, resources, and compassion to the work of saving lives. Instead, he brought paper towels to this still-rising flood of human suffering.

[1] Klein, Naomi, 2006. The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism, Picador, New York.

[2] Adams, Vincanne, 2013. Markets of Sorrow, Labors of Faith: New Orleans in the Wake of Katrina. Duke University Press; Tompkins, Christien, 2017. Reconstructing Race: New Orleans Reform as Experimental Labor. Dissertation, University of Chicago.

Jessica Mulligan is Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at Providence College. Her research explores insurance, finance, and health reform in the United States and Puerto Rico. She is co-editor of Unequal Coverage: The Experience of Health Care Reform in the United States (NYU Press, 2017) and the author of Unmanageable Care: An Ethnography of Health Care Privatization in Puerto Rico (NYU Press, 2014).