In a bizarre tweet that was quickly removed, Brit Hume of Fox News assured the world on Tuesday night that he was not fantasizing about President Donald Trump’s penis.

Hume, a former Fox News anchor and current senior political analyst, was defending Trump’s health exam results on social media from those casting doubt on the president’s listed height of 6′3″ and weight of 239 pounds (one pound short of the number that would be considered obese).

“I’m his height and weigh about 190. He looks about 50 pounds heavier than I am,” Hume wrote in reply to one critic. “And I’m inclined to believe his highly regarded doctor over some eyeball estimates made from a distance.”

“Daily Show” writer and producer Matt Negrin tweeted:

oh man we are closer than ever to Fox News personalities fulfilling my fantasy of aggressively defending the size of Trump’s penis, please don’t stop https://t.co/Xw1AvOW58q — 175 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) January 17, 2018

Hume’s reply was deleted, but widely shared:

The deleted tweet got quite a rise out of Hume’s fellow Twitter users:

Good Evening Internet, Today, respected journalist Brit Hume clarified that he's not having fantasies about Donald Trump's penis...



Are we good here for now? I think it's time to turn my computer off. pic.twitter.com/ArLR9kh9r2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 17, 2018

Hey Brit, it’s okay if you don’t respond to every nut job, pardon the pun. https://t.co/hnlvvDvipo — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) January 17, 2018

That was weird. — Carol Johnson (@twas2) January 17, 2018

"I, Brit Hume, am in no way thinking about the president's penis. Never, never do I fantasize about him standing before me, naked in all his glory, his masculine musk shimmering off him like heat off a pavement, my eye drawn to his massive and powerful and erect c — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 17, 2018

I see @brithume deleted his "No, I'm totally not thinking about Trump's penis" tweet. That would be this one: pic.twitter.com/W1qg9bghY3 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) January 17, 2018

That Brit Hume tweet just make me lose my appetite for life and i am going to bed instead. — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) January 17, 2018

But Negrin, who started the whole thing, may have summed the evening up best: