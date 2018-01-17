In a bizarre tweet that was quickly removed, Brit Hume of Fox News assured the world on Tuesday night that he was not fantasizing about President Donald Trump’s penis.
Hume, a former Fox News anchor and current senior political analyst, was defending Trump’s health exam results on social media from those casting doubt on the president’s listed height of 6′3″ and weight of 239 pounds (one pound short of the number that would be considered obese).
“I’m his height and weigh about 190. He looks about 50 pounds heavier than I am,” Hume wrote in reply to one critic. “And I’m inclined to believe his highly regarded doctor over some eyeball estimates made from a distance.”
“Daily Show” writer and producer Matt Negrin tweeted:
Hume’s reply was deleted, but widely shared:
The deleted tweet got quite a rise out of Hume’s fellow Twitter users:
But Negrin, who started the whole thing, may have summed the evening up best: