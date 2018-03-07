Leaders Of British Far-Right Group Retweeted By Trump Found Guilty In Islamophobia Case

“It was a campaign to draw attention to the race, religion and immigrant background of the defendants,” Judge Justin Barron said in announcing the convictions of Fransen and Golding. He said their actions to “demonstrated hostility” toward Muslims.

The two have been previously convicted of similar charges. In 2016, Fransen was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment for approaching a woman wearing a hijab and telling her that she kept her hair covered so that she wouldn’t get raped.