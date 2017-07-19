Attention people who experience pre-flight jitters: You might want to consider flying British Airways from now on. Its new pre-flight safety video is enough to get a chuckle out of even the most nervous traveler.

The airline teamed up with the charity Comic Relief for the new clip, which will air on flights starting September 1. It’s framed as a “casting call” in which A-listers like Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jim Broadbent, Thandie Newton and Mr. Bean “audition” for a part.

The slew of familiar faces is led by Asim Chaudhry as his self-created character Chabuddy G, who directs the audition. In the video, he reminds a stoic Anderson to loosen up because the video is “not ‘X-Files’” and tells Ejiofor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “12 Years a Slave,” that this could be his “big break.” LOL.

Plus, there’s Mr. Bean being Mr. Bean, so it’s a must-watch.

The airline also released an accompanying behind-the-scenes parody video in which Gordon Ramsey says he would “rather turn fucking vegan for a week” than sit next to Chabuddy on a long haul flight.