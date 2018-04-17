28 Too-Cute Photos Of British Royal Babies Through The Years

There’ll be a new addition to the British royal family any day now when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to her third child with her husband, Prince William.

The royal formerly known as Kate Middleton and the prince welcomed their first child in 2013. The duo have been known to share adorable moments with their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who was born in 2015.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 17, 2017.

See? We weren’t lying. And there’s more cuteness where that came from.