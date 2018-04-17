PARENTING
28 Too-Cute Photos Of British Royal Babies Through The Years

We dare you not to say "Aw!"
There’ll be a new addition to the British royal family any day now when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to her third child with her husband, Prince William.

The royal formerly known as Kate Middleton and the prince welcomed their first child in 2013. The duo have been known to share adorable moments with their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who was born in 2015.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Camb
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 17, 2017.

See? We weren’t lying. And there’s more cuteness where that came from.

We took it back to the birth of Queen Elizabeth II to look at several more royal baby (and kiddo) moments. Check them out below. 

  • On April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) was born. In this photo, she shares a loving moment with her
    Speaight via Getty Images
    On April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) was born. In this photo, she shares a loving moment with her mom, who became known as Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, to avoid confusion when her daughter took over the throne. The queen mother died in 2002.
  • Elizabeth (pictured here) learned of the death of her father, King George VI, and, subsequently, her accession to the throne
    Universal History Archive via Getty Images
    Elizabeth (pictured here) learned of the death of her father, King George VI, and, subsequently, her accession to the throne in 1952, when she was only 25. Her coronation was held in June 1953. She also had a sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.
  • Elizabeth <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/photos-that-capture-queen-elizabeth-and-prince-philips-romance_us_5a3
    Fox Photos via Getty Images
    Elizabeth married Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. They welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, on November 14, 1948. Charles had an especially close relationship with his grandmother, the queen mother, describing her as having "an immensely strong character, combined with a unique natural grace." He is next in line to the throne.
  • In 1950, Elizabeth and Philip welcomed a daughter, Princess Anne. She is pictured here with her parents and her older brother
    Keystone via Getty Images
    In 1950, Elizabeth and Philip welcomed a daughter, Princess Anne. She is pictured here with her parents and her older brother, Charles.
  • Seven years after her coronation,&nbsp;Elizabeth&nbsp;welcomed her third child,&nbsp;Prince Andrew.&nbsp;
    via Getty Images
    Seven years after her coronation, Elizabeth welcomed her third child, Prince Andrew. 
  • Elizabeth expanded her family once again when she welcomed Prince Edward (in the queen's arms on the left) in 1964. This phot
    Fox Photos via Getty Images
    Elizabeth expanded her family once again when she welcomed Prince Edward (in the queen's arms on the left) in 1964. This photo was taken at Trooping the Colour, an annual parade recognizing the queen's birthday.
  • Anne became a mother of two while married to her first husband, Mark Phillips (left), who reached the rank of captain while i
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Anne became a mother of two while married to her first husband, Mark Phillips (left), who reached the rank of captain while in the army and retired in 1978.

    Anne's children did not receive royal titles, which are only inherited through royal sons, according to Town and Country's 2017 chat with Lucy Hume from Debrett's, a popular resource for British social skills. When the queen offered to give her grandchildren titles, Anne declined. She and Mark named their son Peter.
  • Anne welcomed another child with Mark in 1981: a daughter named Zara. After Anne and Mark's divorce, the princess married Tim
    Keystone via Getty Images
    Anne welcomed another child with Mark in 1981: a daughter named Zara. After Anne and Mark's divorce, the princess married Timothy Laurence, a retired naval officer who was knighted as a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2011.
  • Charles married&nbsp;Lady Diana Spencer, who became princess of Wales and was known as the "people's princess" for her charit
    Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
    Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who became princess of Wales and was known as the "people's princess" for her charitable acts and down-to-earth demeanor, in 1981. In 1982, they welcomed their first child, Prince William.
  • In a documentary titled <a href="http://www.hbo.com/documentaries/diana-our-mother-her-life-and-legacy" target="_blank">"Dian
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    In a documentary titled "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” that aired on HBO last year, Prince William described his mother as "one of the naughtiest parents." He added, "But she understood that there was a real life outside of palace walls."
  • William, pictured here as a small child, is second in line to the throne after his father, Charles.
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    William, pictured here as a small child, is second in line to the throne after his father, Charles.
  • In 1984, Diana gave birth to Prince Harry in London. Charles and Diana later divorced in 1996, and in 1997, Diana died in a n
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    In 1984, Diana gave birth to Prince Harry in London. Charles and Diana later divorced in 1996, and in 1997, Diana died in a now-infamous car crash. In 2005, Charles married his longtime girlfriend Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
  • Harry has been&nbsp;vocal about growing up royal. In an <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/prince-harry-im-definitely-not-
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Harry has been vocal about growing up royal. In an interview with CBS News in 2012, he joked that the dinner parties he had to attend as a kid were "pretty dull." 
  • In the documentary&nbsp;<a href="http://www.hbo.com/documentaries/diana-our-mother-her-life-and-legacy" target="_blank">"Dian
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    In the documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” Harry said his and William's mother "smothered us with love, that’s for sure."
  • There are perks to being a part of the royal family, of course. But in 2012, Harry made it clear that&nbsp;while he enjoys wo
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    There are perks to being a part of the royal family, of course. But in 2012, Harry made it clear that while he enjoys working with charities to bring about change, he also wonders what it would be like to have a different lifestyle. "There's a lot of times that both myself and my brother wish obviously that we were just, you know, completely normal," he told CBS News.
  • Andrew was next to welcome a royal addition. In 1988, he and Sarah, the Duchess of York, whom he married in 1986, left the ho
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Andrew was next to welcome a royal addition. In 1988, he and Sarah, the Duchess of York, whom he married in 1986, left the hospital with their newborn daughter, Princess Beatrice.
  • In an <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1495384/Im-not-a-stereotypical-princess.html" target="_blank">intervie
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    In an interview with The Telegraph in 2005, Beatrice (pictured here with Andrew as a little girl) said she enjoyed riding horses with her grandmother the queen and "getting lost in the library" at Windsor Castle.
  • Andrew and Sarah welcomed their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 1990. The couple&nbsp;divorced in 1996.
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Andrew and Sarah welcomed their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 1990. The couple divorced in 1996.
  • Edward and Sophie,&nbsp;Countess of Wessex, whom he married in 1999, showed off their newborn daughter, Lady Louise Windsor,
    Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
    Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, whom he married in 1999, showed off their newborn daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003.
  • The couple&nbsp;welcomed a son, James,&nbsp;Viscount Severn,&nbsp;in 2007.
    Ben Stansall via Getty Images
    The couple welcomed a son, James, Viscount Severn, in 2007.
  • Princess Anne's son, Peter, has two children with Autumn Phillips, whom he married in 2008. Their daughters, Savannah and Isl
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Princess Anne's son, Peter, has two children with Autumn Phillips, whom he married in 2008. Their daughters, Savannah and Isla (pictured to the right of Charlotte and George), do not have royal titles since their dad wasn't given one at the request of his mother. Anne's daughter, Zara, also has a daughter named Mia Grace (not pictured).
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge&nbsp;posed for initial public photos of their first child, Prince George, after he was born
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for initial public photos of their first child, Prince George, after he was born on July 22, 2013. Many observers saw the duchess' dotted dress as a nod to Diana's outfit after she gave birth to William.
  • George, who is almost 5, loves planes. He posed for official Christmas photos (shown here) in 2014.
    Handout via Getty Images
    George, who is almost 5, loves planes. He posed for official Christmas photos (shown here) in 2014.
  • Kate and William welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015.&nbsp;
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Kate and William welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015. 
  • Charlotte (pictured here when she was almost 2) is fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother, George.
    Handout via Getty Images
    Charlotte (pictured here when she was almost 2) is fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother, George.
  • During an appearance for her Heads Together mental health campaign, <a href="http://people.com/royals/9-times-princess-kate-s
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    During an appearance for her Heads Together mental health campaign, Kate (pictured here with Charlotte) said that motherhood was a "rewarding and wonderful experience," but noted that it can be difficult, even for her, "who has support at home that most mothers do not."
  • This family photo of William, Kate, George and Charlotte was used for their 2017 Christmas cards. The duke and duchess are ex
    Kensington Palace/Getty Images
    This family photo of William, Kate, George and Charlotte was used for their 2017 Christmas cards. The duke and duchess are expecting their third child this month.
