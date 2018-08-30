BOOKS
08/30/2018 05:43 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

15 Books To Read If You Can't Get Enough Of The British Royal Family

Whether you're a Princess Diana fan or love Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, these books will hit the spot.
headshot
By Taylor Pittman
Obsessed with the British royal family? These books are for you.&nbsp;
Grand Central Publishing/Penguin Random House/The Royal Collection Shop
Obsessed with the British royal family? These books are for you. 

If you’re looking for another way to keep up with the British royal family, maybe it’s time to grab a good book.

For centuries, the royal family members have fascinated people around the world. Netflix’s wildly successful show “The Crown,” the seemingly endless hype around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and the paparazzi frenzy that once surrounded Princess Diana are just a few of the most recent examples. An endless stream of books ― in both the nonfiction and historical fiction genres ― has given us an even deeper look into the lives of British royalty.

From an examination of Queen Elizabeth II’s lengthy reign to a glimpse at the romance between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, here are 15 books to read if you love following this royal family.

  • "Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch"
    Fans of Netflix's "The Crown" will probably be drawn to this deep-dive look at Queen Elizabeth's life. It explores her youth,
    Penguin Random House
    Fans of Netflix's "The Crown" will probably be drawn to this deep-dive look at Queen Elizabeth's life. It explores her youth, her long reign and her relationships with her family. (Available here﻿)
  • "The Little Princesses"
    Marion Crawford, or "Crawfie," was governess to the future Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret. When he
    The Orion Publishing Group
    Marion Crawford, or "Crawfie," was governess to the future Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret. When her book was published in 1950, it caused quite a scandal, especially within the royal family, who wished (and still wish) to keep many things private. (Available here﻿)
  • "My Husband and I: The Inside Story of 70 Years of the Royal Marriage"
    Those more interested in royal marriages might find a good starting point with this look at the relationship between Queen El
    Simon & Schuster
    Those more interested in royal marriages might find a good starting point with this look at the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The book was written in honor of the couple's seven decades of marriage. (Available here)
  • "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"
    This New York Times best-seller reveals the many layers of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, touching on his childhood,
    Penguin Random House
    This New York Times best-seller reveals the many layers of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, touching on his childhood, his past relationships, his intellectual endeavors and, of course, his marriages to Princess Diana and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. (Available here)
  • "Diana: Her True Story ― In Her Own Words"
    <i>﻿Diana: Her True Story</i>﻿ is another book that caused quite a scandal upon its publication in 1992. The authorized biogr
    Simon & Schuster
    ﻿Diana: Her True Story﻿ is another book that caused quite a scandal upon its publication in 1992. The authorized biography is based on interviews Princess Diana did with a third party so that she and author Andrew Morton could deny ever meeting. Diana opens up about her struggle with an eating disorder, her then-crumbling marriage to Prince Charles and more. (Available here)
  • "William and Kate: A Royal Love Story"
    While every move the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (and their kids) make now seems to be documented, Christopher Andersen's b
    Simon & Schuster
    While every move the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (and their kids) make now seems to be documented, Christopher Andersen's book ﻿offers a throwback look at their romance. (Available here)
  • "The Royal Wedding Book"
    Here you'll find the&nbsp;highlights surrounding the nuptials of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duc
    The Royal Collection Shop
    Here you'll find the highlights surrounding the nuptials of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The souvenir book is offered in an official shop administered by the Royal Collection Trust, which was set up by Queen Elizabeth in 1993. (Available here)
  • "The King's Speech"
    The film "The King's Speech," which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2011, goes alongside this book, which follows King Geor
    Quercus
    The film "The King's Speech," which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2011, goes alongside this book, which follows King George VI as he gets help for his speech impediment from therapist Lionel Logue. Co-author Mark Logue is Lionel's grandson and shared details from his grandfather's diaries. (Available here)
  • "The Royal Stuarts: A History of the Family That Shaped Britain"
    If you're more into historical takes, the House of Stuart ruled Scotland for centuries and eventually the United Kingdom&nbsp
    Macmillan
    If you're more into historical takes, the House of Stuart ruled Scotland for centuries and eventually the United Kingdom ― with plenty of drama along the way. In a 2014 BBC mini-series, Clare Jackson of Cambridge University shared her view that the Stuarts were "Britain's defining royal family." (Available here)
  • "The Nine of Us: Growing Up Kennedy"
    The United States doesn't have a royal family, but the Kennedys are often considered the closest thing. In <i>The Nine of Us<
    HarperCollins
    The United States doesn't have a royal family, but the Kennedys are often considered the closest thing. In The Nine of Us, former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith, daughter of Joseph and Rose Kennedy, offers a glimpse at life as a Kennedy. (Available here)﻿
  • "The Royal We"
    Into the real royal family but still want to stick to fiction?&nbsp;<i>The Royal We,&nbsp;</i>﻿which was inspired by the Duke
    Grand Central Publishing
    Into the real royal family but still want to stick to fiction? The Royal We, ﻿which was inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (if you couldn't tell from the cover), offers both. (Available here)
  • "Rose: My Life in Service to Lady Astor"
    Rosina Harrison, also known as Rose, shares what it was like being the personal maid to Lady Astor. The American-born Nancy A
    Penguin Random House
    Rosina Harrison, also known as Rose, shares what it was like being the personal maid to Lady Astor. The American-born Nancy Astor was the first woman to serve as a member of the House of Commons and moved in a high social circle. (Available here)
  • "Buckingham Palace: The Official Illustrated History"
    Also offered at the Royal Collection Shop, this illustrated history gives you detailed descriptions and photos of Buckingham
    The Royal Collection Shop
    Also offered at the Royal Collection Shop, this illustrated history gives you detailed descriptions and photos of Buckingham Palace that you might never have seen before. (Available here﻿)
  • "The Last Tudor"
    If historical fiction is more your thing, Philippa Gregory is a go-to author. In 2001, she published&nbsp;<i>The Other Boleyn
    Simon & Schuster
    If historical fiction is more your thing, Philippa Gregory is a go-to author. In 2001, she published The Other Boleyn Girl, which was adapted into a movie in 2008. In ﻿The Last Tudor, she features Lady Jane Grey, the "nine-day queen." (Available here
  • "Victoria"
    Author Daisy Goodwin's historical novel about Queen Victoria's life goes hand-in-hand with the TV show she created (also call
    Macmillan
    Author Daisy Goodwin's historical novel about Queen Victoria's life goes hand-in-hand with the TV show she created (also called "Victoria") for the "Masterpiece" series, starting in 2016. (Available here)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Taylor Pittman
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Prince Harry British Royal Family Prince William Royal Families Queen Elizabeth Ii
15 Books To Read If You Can't Get Enough Of The British Royal Family
CONVERSATIONS