Britney Spears Wears Slogan T-Shirt In Support Of Dreamers

Pop star Britney Spears’s opinion on the Dream Act is crystal clear.

On Friday night, she used her social media accounts to urge Congress to pass the bill to protect from deportation nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children ― often referred to as Dreamers:

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Spears wore a T-shirt with the slogan “We are all Dreamers” for the snap. The 36-year-old captioned the image, “Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct.”

The picture immediately went viral, garnering more than 350,000 “likes” on Instagram in its first five hours online.

Numerous celebrities have urged Congress to pass the bill without delay.

On Wednesday, actors America Ferrera, Jennifer Lawrence and Mark Ruffalo were among 40 figures who wrote an open letter asking Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to do so before the holidays.

Congress, however, has now delayed the discussion until January.