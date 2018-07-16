Britney Spears Releases Trailer For 'Prerogative,' A Gender-Neutral Fragrance

“A fragrance for all,” reads one of the captions for the saucy videos.

Britney Spears has unveiled a few teaser trailers for her new fragrance line, “Prerogative.”

The pop star’s trailers feature a plethora of leather, TV screens and touching of an unknown man. It’s pure Britney.

Many have interpreted the tagline, “a fragrance for all,” as it being the “Make Me...” singer’s first perfume geared toward a gender-neutral audience. Fans had this to say about it: