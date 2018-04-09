“Broad City” co-writer and star Abbi Jacobson candidly discussed her sexuality in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Friday.

Vanity Fair’s Lisa Liebman asked Jacobson ― who is promoting her new Netflix film, “6 Balloons,” co-starring Dave Franco ― about her love life.

“I kind of go both ways; I date men and women,” Jacobson replied. “They have to be funny, doing something they love. I don’t know — I’ve never really been interviewed about this before.”

Though Jacobson stopped short of using “lesbian,” “bisexual” or other labels, she told Liebman she’s open to being approached by prospective suitors, both male and female.

“Yeah, who knows? The world is my oyster,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Jacobson and “Broad City” co-star Ilana Glazer will appear as guest judges on another beloved queer-themed staple, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Jacobson was tight-lipped about the specifics of their appearance in her chat with Vanity Fair, noting, “It’s pretty much under lock and key over there.”