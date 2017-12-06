'Broad City' Creators Take 'Accountability' For Using 'White Dude Power' To Bolster Show

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are finally addressing Dave Becky’s involvement in their hit TV series “Broad City.”

Becky, who is comedian Louis C.K.’s former manager, came under fire last month for attempting to cover up an incident in 2002 where Louis C.K. masturbated in front of two young, female comedians without their consent. Now, Glazer and Jacobson say they are “figuring out” what to do with Becky, who is credited as a producer on “Broad City.”

“It’s definitely something that we’re figuring out right now,” Jacobson told EW Radio. “He’s not our manager. And he’s been a producer on the show through Amy [Poehler] from the beginning. And it’s like this upsetting thing to find out his involvement in the whole thing, so it’s definitely something that we’re constantly talking about right now.”

Glazer added that the two take responsibility for any success they may have had because of Becky.

“We take accountability for using this white dude power to get our show on TV,” Glazer said. “We’re accountable for that. We’re not accountable for Louis’ actions, for Becky’s actions, but we’re accountable for using his power to get our show on TV.”

In a statement to TMZ on Nov. 13, Becky admitted to and apologized for attempting to cover up Louis C.K.’s behavior.