Broadway Actor Tweets To Kanye West During Show, Saying Put The Phone Away

Before the curtain rises on Broadway shows, an announcement is made asking audience members to turn off their cellphones. Apparently, Kanye West did not get the message Monday night when he attended the opening night of “The Cher Show” with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical, tweeted during the performance, ”Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

And with that, Twitter was off and running with hundreds of comments, thousands of retweets and more than 17,000 likes. Many of those who commented invoked Tony Award-winning actress Patti LuPone, who in 2015 took a phone from an audience member who was texting during a performance of “Shows for Days.”

Patti LuPone is proud of this tweet — Regina King's 🏆 Oscar (@adounce) December 4, 2018

Patti LuPone approves this message. pic.twitter.com/OTSfcX4Vd2 — Jimmy Brand (@JamesTBrand) December 4, 2018

Others came to Kanye’s defense, suggesting that Spector should focus on his performance and not on what the audience is doing.

How bout u watch your own show and not Kanye — CHANYE (@traptomcruise22) December 4, 2018

I'm no Kanye fan but isn't it the act's job to get the audience invested and not the other way around?



If his phone is more interesting than your show.... — Kevin (@Kevmcg25) December 4, 2018

i want kanyes attention too.... you have to work for it 😔 — kanye’s minion (@ima_fix_wolves) December 4, 2018

Kanye you can sit front row at my show, get your phone out and put your headphones on. — Amos Gill (@AmosGill22) December 4, 2018

For his part, Kanye admitted that he had been wrong and apologized.

He tweeted: “please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”