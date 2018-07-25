Walter McBride via Getty Images Alysha Umphress currently stars in the off-Broadway revival of "Smokey Joe's Cafe," now playing in New York.

The theater community is rallying in support of an acclaimed singer-actress who was singled out in a recent New York Times review because of her size.

In a July 22 review of the off-Broadway musical revue, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller,” writer Laura Collins-Hughes offered a critique of how Alysha Umphress had been costumed in the show.

Umphress, Collins-Hughes wrote, “is bigger than the other women onstage, and the costume designer, Alejo Vietti, doesn’t seem to have known how to work with that, dressing her in an unnecessarily unflattering way.”

She continued, “He does better with the skimpy, yet not overly revealing, pink fringe outfit Emma Degerstedt wears, and jiggles in, for the leering number ‘Teach Me How to Shimmy.’”

On Monday, Umphress ― whose Broadway credits include “On the Town” and “American Idiot” ― responded with a lengthy note on Twitter.

Many of Umphress’ Broadway colleagues echoed her sentiments, calling Collins-Hughes’ review “insulting” and “embarrassingly juvenile” in its approach.

Literally haven’t tweeted since Feb., but awoke to the embarrassingly juvenile @nytimes “review” of @SmokeyJoesShow by @collinshughes. @Cristalzheat deserves better, readers deserve better, women deserve better. @Cristalzheat is a fucking goddesshttps://t.co/IwfuRWS2yG — Brandon Uranowitz (@BranUran) July 23, 2018

Actors are so often the doormats for production’s shortcomings. It makes me crazy. Critique the work, not the person. Also, I’d bet good money that comments like this would not have been made about a male actor. https://t.co/i8x3HcqMOK — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) July 23, 2018

Instead of reading that insulting @collinshughes review of @SmokeyJoesShow that body-shames one of the most gorgeous and fiercely talented women in our business, watch this video of @Cristalzheat and buy a ticket https://t.co/S5YBGuxd0Q — Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” team also defended their star on Twitter.

We are so proud to have four strong, fierce, diverse women in our Smokey Joe’s family. Alysha, Emma, Dionne, and Nicole wow us onstage every night, and we celebrate each of them and their spectacular talents. pic.twitter.com/upDjeUAhjl — Smokey Joe's Cafe (@SmokeyJoesShow) July 24, 2018

Though Collins-Hughes didn’t respond to Umphress directly, she did address the backlash on Twitter Monday. Her criticism, she wrote, “reflects on the designer” as opposed to the performer.

It is in no way shameful to be big, let alone bigger than the other women onstage. My remark about the costuming reflects on the designer. This is not the first time I’ve noticed a designer seemingly at a loss about how to dress a larger woman well. — Laura Collins-Hughes (@collinshughes) July 23, 2018

My issue was with a particular costume. It was on a human body. I said nothing negative about anyone’s body. — Laura Collins-Hughes (@collinshughes) July 23, 2018

I did not critique or praise anyone’s body. I said the shimmy costume worked better. It is not shameful to be big, and I didn’t suggest that it is. — Laura Collins-Hughes (@collinshughes) July 23, 2018

Later on Monday, Umphress thanked her fans and theater cohorts for their support.

Last night I cried myself to sleep. This morning I woke up mad as hell. Tonight I feel completely overwhelmed and extremely grateful from the outpouring of love and support from this amazing community (and beyond)! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You’re all FEROSH. — Alysha Umphress (@Cristalzheat) July 24, 2018

Now playing at Stage 42 in New York, the “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” revival opened July 22 to mostly positive reviews.