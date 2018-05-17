Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Unborn Baby After Horrific Crash

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, lost her unborn baby after sustaining injuries in a car crash two months ago.

Miles’ 5-year-old daughter, Abigail, was killed when they were both hit by a car after a driver plowed through a red light at a busy intersection in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. A 46-year-old man and a woman, Lauren Lew, were also injured. Lew’s 20-month-old son was also killed in the crash.

At the time of the accident in March, Miles, who was pregnant, was badly injured and spent some time in the intensive care unit. After her release, her family said in a statement that her unborn baby appeared unharmed.

On Wednesday night, a lawyer for the family announced the couple had lost their unborn baby, a girl, due to injuries sustained in the crash. The Broadway star was 39 weeks pregnant, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Statement from lawyer on behalf of Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband. pic.twitter.com/qlRuBumVOV — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) May 17, 2018

Dorothy Bruns, the driver who hit the pedestrians, said she had a seizure before the crash. She was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving earlier this month, according to USA Today.