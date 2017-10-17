Broadway Veteran Derrick Davis in "The Phantom Of The Opera"-"I Am Inspiring More People To Fall In Love With Art"

From “The Lion King” to “Dreamgirls” Derrick Davis has been on the Broadway stage in a variety of roles, making him one of the most diverse performers to now grace the stage in Philadelphia, PA. The City of Brotherly Love is currently preparing to welcome Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Academy of Music on Wednesday, November 1. Making the performance even more special is Davis making history on stage as the first man of African and Latin descent to play the role on the tour. In addition, he is one of the first three African-Americans to ever play the role. I sat down for a talk with Davis to talk about his path to Broadway, what it’s like stepping into a legendary role like this, and what he finds most inspiring about being star of the Great White Way.

You have big shoes to fill stepping into the shoes of theatre icons like Michael Crawford among others, in Phantom of the Opera! I know! It is actually one of my favorite shows and was actually the first Broadway show that my parents ever took me to see, I was about eleven years old at the time.

Do you think that is when you truly fell in love with musical theatre? Oh I know that it was. You know what, it really just transported me. It was the first time that I had gotten the opportunity to see live theatre so that in itself really sticks with a person. To be able to experience it with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliance at such a young age though, it really transported me out of my seat, out of reality, and suspended disbelief. It was truly beyond anything that I ever could have imagined. The spectacle, the beauty, the color, everything about it was really just amazing.

So it is safe to say that it’s truly a full circle moment for you to take on this role now I guess? It certainly is a full circle moment. I have said before that I really don’t give myself too much permission to feel that, I kind of have to do it on the side. That really does have the power to overwhelm me. When I am in the role, it is just me as an actor taking on a position and just honestly relating and being alive as that character on the stage.

You have starred in true Broadway juggernauts, from “The Lion King” to “Dreamgirls”. Is it a bigger joy to be part of a veteran production, much like “Phantom” or is it more meaningful to really get your teeth into a role that is something that people may not have seen yet? You know, it’s definitely been an honor and a privilege to step into such iconic roles as I have been able to do. So many people dream about it, very few people accomplish it, and I have been privileged enough to be one of the few that has gotten to step into roles like that. Now that I have been one of the privileged few, I am excited to see where my journey takes me in new productions and in new works. I want to flesh out a character and bring them off the page and bring them to life for the world to see.

As a performer, the world is very polarizing and many feel that the arts should be total escapism, while others feel it is a performers duty and responsibility to speak up on what they feel to be important. What are your thoughts? I feel like theatre at its best feels like an escape to the audience. It is a creative way of mirroring what it really going on in life and in the world; in any level. Politically, emotionally ,spiritually, whatever it is. It is a great way to mirror life and help people have cathartic ways of experiencing themselves without even realizing that that is what they are doing; I think that is when theatre really is at it’s best.

So many people don’t get the chance to have the true Broadway experience. Bringing shows like “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Kinky Boots” to Philadelphia really opens up Broadway productions to a whole group of people who may not have the opportunity to see them. I completely agree. I mean, to your point, shows like “The Lion King” “Dreamgirls” and Phantom of the Opera” in it’s thirty year run are successful because while the music is the same and the costumes and set are the same, it is spectacular. At it’s core though, shows like this, like “Phantom” are about human experience. That is the beauty off this particular work.

Is it your first time coming to Philadelphia? It’s not my first time in Philly, but the first time I get to stick around for an extended period of time; I am definitely excited. I want to experience everything inside the theatre, but definitely outside the theatre as well. I hear it’s a walking city, which is great because I can walk everywhere. I also have been told that if I am getting a cheesesteak it has to be a chicken cheesesteak because they are delicious! (laughs)

As a performer, what really inspires you to be the best performer and person that you can be? One of my directors instilled an understanding in me just that every time I get on stage to give a performance, someone is seeing a show for the first time. Conversely, someone is also seeing theatre for the last time in their life. Far be it for me to get on stage and give you ninety three percent of what I am capable of giving just because I choose to. I spend my day making sure my energy is saved up for the show, my emotions, my voice, my spirit are all not completely exhausted by the time i get to the show. I am aware of how much people take their time and save their money to make an event out of coming to see a theatrical production. I would be absolutely mortified if i was the one that cheapened that experience for them. That inspires me. Creating art, keeping art alive, inspiring more people to fall in love with art. I do everything I can not to let my cast down, not let the story down, not let the production down, and not let the audience down. Art keeps our soul breathing; without it, this would be a completely dead world.

http://therealderrickdavis.com