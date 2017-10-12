Tear-Jerker Video Shows Boy With Rare Cancer Getting His Halloween Wish

The family of a young boy diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer has turned his favorite holiday into a worldwide effort to lift his spirits.

Seven-year-old Brock Chadwick of Biddeford, Maine was diagnosed with glioblastoma earlier this year. In an attempt to cheer him up, his family asked strangers to send Halloween cards. What they thought would be a small-scale endeavor exploded into a global movement consisting of hundreds of cards, packages and well wishes for the boy.

In an interview with ABC News, Brock’s mother Brittney Horton said her son’s great-aunt came up with the idea, naming the project “Brocktoberfest” and posting about the effort on the Team Brock Facebook page.

The family has been posting copies of the cards and packages Brock receives from all over the world.

“We’ve received cards and packages from right down the street, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia, West Coast and just about every state in between,” a message posted to the page reads. “We’ve also gotten mail from the U.K., Singapore and beyond! Brock and his sister want thank you all!”

Friends, family and volunteers plan to decorate Brock’s home for Halloween this weekend.

Brock underwent brain surgery earlier this year to remove a tumor found on the front of his brain. His mother told ABC News that a recent MRI showed Brock had more tumors in his brain and spine.