Brooke Shields revealed the cringeworthy way in which President Donald Trump once asked her out.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the 52-year-old actress said Trump called her following his divorce from second wife Marla Maples in 1999 ― and used a very cheesy chat-up line to try to woo her.

“He said, ’I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it,’” Shields explained.

The “Suddenly Susan” star fended off Trump’s advances, however, by telling him that she had a boyfriend who would “not really” be happy about it.

Shields’ revelation came during a game in which she had to guess whom she’d been pictured with over the years. When an old black-and-white snap of herself with Trump at a charity event popped up on the screen, she gagged and stuck her tongue out. “I can’t even speak,” she added.

In recent months, actresses Salma Hayek, Candice Bergen and Emma Thompson have each come forward to share stories about turning down Trump.

Thompson admitted in March that she now actually regretted doing so. “I wish I had,” the British movie star told Sweden’s SVT. “Think of the stories!”