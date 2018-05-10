‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Has Been Canceled, And Twitter Mourns

May 10, 2018, is the day humor died, because it’s the day Fox canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after five seasons, Variety confirmed on Thursday.
The Golden Globe-winning comedy was set in the NYPD’s 99th Precinct and starred Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Chelsea Peretti.
It also gave us GIFs like this:
Cold opens like this:
A corgi named Cheddar:
And most important, lots of shots of Crews doing this:
The show was undeniably funny, and its fans were absolutely devastated, causing “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the hashtag #Brooklyn99 to trend on Twitter as soon as news broke.
Stars from the show and producer Dan Goor also mourned and thanked fans for all the love.
Variety confirmed that the network canceled “The Last Man on Earth” and “The Mick” as well.
So, thanks, Fox.
R.I.P., “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” We’ll always have Dianne Wiest infections.