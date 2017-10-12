Brooklyn Superhero Store Offers Only The Best Superhero Supplies

As Batman, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman can attest: Being a superhero is hard work.

But it isn’t all just saving lives or preventing the universe from imminent destruction: Shopping for job supplies also takes a heroic effort. Hey, you try finding a decent cape at Staples or Office Depot.

There is one place where budding Iron Man interns or aspiring Avengers can get everything from masks to utility belts and even cans containing super powers like justice, chutzpah, magnificence, immortality and vengeance.

It’s called the Brooklyn Superhero Supply Store, and it’s the only store we’ve heard of where you can test your cape with a wind machine before you purchase it.

There’s also a “Devillainiser” and a mind-reading machine on premises, as the clip from Barcroft TV above demonstrates.

Barcroft TV

The superhero store has a heroic purpose: raising money for 826NYC, a nonprofit organization that helps students improve their writing skills.

The store may be a bit of a joke, but Eckart is serious about the need for real-life superheroes.