This Web Series Is Elevating The Lives And Stories Of Trans Men

A popular web series ― one of the only projects of its kind that tells stories of transgender male experience ― is returning for a second season.
The excellent first season of “Brothers,” which has been compared to “Girl” but “with trans guys,” is currently available on Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand and SeekaTV. For its second season ― the first episode of which has already been screened at several film festivals ― the creator of the web series wants to continue provide authentic, rich portrayals of the lives and experiences of trans men.
“Having media that represents the breadth of our differences is not only a way to make those of us who often feel othered, instead feel whole and valued, but it gives folks outside of the transgender experience an opportunity to see us as real people ― as human beings who are the same as everyone else,” creator and star Emmet Lundberg told HuffPost. “We’ve had so many young people, especially, tell us what a difference the show makes in making them feel less alone. That, in itself, is reason enough to make it.”
“Brothers” is currently engaged in a Seed&Spark campaign to help fund the an additional episode of the project. Head here to check it out and for more information on the series.