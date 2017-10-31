Brown Bag Like a Champ with 5-Ingredient Lunches

Published on Clean Plates

You can count the number of ingredients on one hand

By Lindsay Cohn

When we say “lunch,” do you picture a sad, soggy sandwich, an over-priced salad in a plastic clamshell, or a desperate visit to the vending machine at 3 p.m.?

No more: We gathered up nourishing noon-hour lunches you can whip up in no time. Each one calls for five ingredients or fewer (plus a few pantry staples), and all are delicious and designed to keep you energized through your busy afternoon.

VEGGIE ROLL

Who needs fish? This classic vegetable sushi roll from Healthy Girl Grocery brings together brown rice, omega-rich avocado, hydrating cucumber, and coconut liquid aminos inside sheets of nori.

THAI PUMPKIN SOUP

It’s finally pumpkin season. Step away from the sugary PSLs and spice up your lunch hour with this Thai pumpkin soup from FoodieCrush, with rich coconut milk and heat from red curry paste. In a word: Yum.

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

Simple, portable and satisfying: Ahead of Thyme upgrades the humble sandwich with a spinach tortilla wrap, hummus (homemade or store-bought will do), spinach, mixed greens, tomatoes and avocado. Buh-bye, boring turkey on wheat bread.

PAN-SEARED BLACK PEPPER TOFU

Forget the greasy Asian fast food place near your office; treat your taste buds to the real deal with this crispy, Asian-inspired tofu from Bowl of Delicious. You get all the flavor without the I-just-ate-fried-food post-lunch slump.

SWEET POTATO THAI GREEN CURRY

This one-pot wonder from Sweet Potato Soul impresses with a savory combination of potassium-packed sweet potatoes, chickpeas and collard greens, simmered in a fragrant coconut milk and green curry sauce. Pour in a thermos and you’ll be counting the minutes until lunchtime.

CUCUMBER AND SOBA SALAD

Grab your trusty spiralizer and transform cukes into “coodles” for this cold noodle recipe from Frugal Nutrition, which also includes soba noodles, rice wine vinegar, gluten-free soy sauce and a bit of honey. (Did you know that opting for the local sweet stuff can help soothe seasonal allergies?) Top with green onions, sesame seeds and sriracha, if you like it hot.

HEALTHY KALE AND QUINOA BOWL

Superfoods and ancient grains? Sign us up. This healthy bowl from The Foodie Dietitianincludes sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil and fresh lemon juice, and takes less than 25 minutes to make.

BLACK BEAN SOUP

We love soup on a brisk fall day, and this one from Making Thyme For Health fuels you with fiber and protein. Organic salsa and chipotle powder add a spicy, smoky kick. Toppings aren’t required, but we’ll take any excuse to eat more avocado.

BIO: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

