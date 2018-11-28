Bruce Springsteen Shows Donald Trump Who's The Boss In Sharp Takedown

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen says the United States is definitely not in its glory days with President Donald Trump in the White House.

Springsteen, in an Esquire interview posted Tuesday, called the president “dangerous” and said his divisive politics were a “crime.”

Trump “has no interest in uniting the country, really, and actually has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis,” the “Born to Run” singer told the magazine. “So that’s simply a crime against humanity, as far as I’m concerned.”

In discussing his 1980 song “The Ties That Bind,” the 69-year-old multiple Grammy winner said the bonds of family and community can’t be broken ― and that applies to Trump.

“He has forsaken a lot of these things, and it’s affected him,” Springsteen said. “He’s deeply damaged at his core. ... Anyone in that position who doesn’t deeply feel those ties that bind is a dangerous man, and it’s very pitiful.”

Springsteen has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s border policies, calling them “disgracefully inhumane” and “un-American” during his Broadway show in June.

But The Boss, whose “Springsteen on Broadway” is coming to Netflix on Dec. 16, did strike one hopeful chord about the nation’s leadership in the Esquire article. Sort of.