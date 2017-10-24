Bruce Springsteen & Donald Trump: Is It Fraud, Baby, Or Just a Brilliant Disguise?

Bruce Springsteen opens his new hit Broadway gig by confessing that he’s “a bit of a fraud.”

And so at last we’ve found it. What Bruce Springsteen has in common with President Donald Trump.

Youtube Bruce Springsteen (left) and Donald Trump.

The fraud thing.

Okay, it’s complicated. Let me explain.

A lot of folks, mostly those who don’t like or trust Trump, think he conned his way into the White House.

He sold himself as a voice of the working class when he has spent his whole life in the economic ruling class, multiplying his money in all the ways rich folks can.

He sold himself to a majority of Republican women after he casually bantered about treating women in a way that would make those women spit in his face if it involved their daughters.

He sold himself as a military patriot though he sneered at a man who is unanimously admired for surviving years as a prisoner of war.

There’s more. The point is that millions of people whose interests and beliefs he never seemed to share, advance or even much care about voted for him to lead their country over the next four years.

The dirty little un-secret here, of course, is that elections rarely give the voter a choice of Perfect Vs. All Wrong. It’s Better Vs. Worse, and in Trump’s case there was a lot of “I don’t care, he’s better than Hillary.”

Youtube President Donald Trump.

But the fervor with which Trump has been embraced by The Base goes beyond grudging toleration. They like him. They really like him.

It’s a fascinating phenomenon and it reflects something that extends well beyond politics. Enter Springsteen.

I haven’t been to the Walter Kerr Theater to see Springsteen’s Broadway show, for starters because the ticket prices run above my income grade.

Reliable reports, however, indicate he kicks off the evening with the fraud confession.

“I have never held an honest job in my entire life,” he says. “I have never done an honest day's work. I’ve never done hard labor. I’ve never worked 9 to 5. And yet, that is all that I’ve ever written about.”

In line with one of his classic concert stage raps, he pleads guilty with an explanation.

“I came from a boardwalk town where everything is tinged with a bit of fraud,” he says.

“So am I, if you haven't figured that out yet.”

As he well knows, of course, his fans figured that out decades ago, long before 1992 when he wrote this in “Better Days”:

It’s a sad funny ending

When you find yourself pretending

A rich man in a poor man’s shirt

He writes that way sometimes, like a guy talking to himself in a public place. It gets him more fans, not fewer fans.

Bruce Springsteen.

His fans knew when he wrote about Johnny 99 losing his job at the auto plant in Mahwah that Bruce was fully employed as a rock star. They knew when he wrote about Vietnam vets that he never served in the military.

Didn’t matter. Never mattered. His songs articulated the things pent up inside a kid with a dead-end job at his father’s garage. When he sang about a guy who had to drive his girlfriend’s mother to the unemployment agency every Monday morning, you believed that’s how he’d feel about it, including the absurd humor. You believed his songs about girls and cars and the desperation with which you wanted to get out of your house, or your town, or your life.

He notes in the Broadway show that the 25-year-old who famously called his hometown a “death trap” now lives only 10 minutes away. Born to run, apparently not very far.

The point is that an artist or a leader doesn’t have to personally embody our lives or beliefs for us to trust that person with understanding, speaking and fighting for us.

Some folks felt that trust when they dropped a needle to Darkness On The Edge of Town in 1978. Other folks felt it 38 years later in a voting booth.

To affirm the obvious, Bruce Springsteen is not Donald Trump with a Fender Esquire, and singing “Thunder Road” does not have the same professional gravitas as deciding whether to take military action against North Korea.

Springsteen sees the world a lot differently from Trump. Call it a human touch. It’s also safe to say that Trump, whose insecurities are as supersized as his ego, would never come within a galaxy of echoing Springsteen’s good-natured admission that he’s a fraud.

Even though it may be the safest confession ever.