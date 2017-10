Bruce Willis went the whole nine yards this Halloween.

The “Die Hard” star went dressed as one of the terrifying twins from “The Shining” for M. Night Shyamalan’s “Shyamaween” party in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Willis’ assistant, Stephen J. Eads, did the honors of being his spooky sibling:

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

Fellow Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson shared the above snap of the pair online.

Most Twitter users appeared to agree that despite being seriously scary, Willis totally nailed the costume:

Bruce Willis just won 2017. pic.twitter.com/ykeQQi0qAy — Nick die Spooklyen🕷 (@NickdeSemlyen) October 29, 2017