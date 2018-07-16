Bruce Willis Defiantly Declares 'Die Hard' Not A Christmas Movie

The Comedy Central “Roast Of Bruce Willis” taped Sunday, and although nothing has aired yet, we have a shocking early reveal thanks to Variety that may change the way you watch one of your favorite holiday films.

During the event in Los Angeles, Willis told the crowd that his film “Die Hard,” perhaps the most famous modern action movie mold, “is not a Christmas movie! It’s a goddamned Bruce Willis movie!”

True, it is a Bruce Willis film — we won’t challenge that. But despite the actor’s claim that “Die Hard” is not a Christmas movie, the evidence suggests otherwise: the 1988 Christmas Eve-set film features classic holiday music, people in Santa Claus hats, a holiday office party and a climax peppered with the audio of sleigh bells.

The defense rests.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Jeff Ross and Dennis Rodman arrive to the Comedy Central 'Roast of Bruce Willis' held on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from that surprising revelation, the roast also features Dennis Rodman getting booed for his relationship with Kim Jong Un, a surprise visit from Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore and a lot of jokes that make everyone laugh uncomfortably.