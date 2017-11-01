Brunch with "Plus This!" hosts Kathy Deitch and Eva Tingley

The ever so fabulous, trailblazing duo gabs about their show “Plus This!”, breaking barriers for plus size women and the importance of self love.

Pictured: Kathy Deitch and Eva Tingley

I’m so excited to be here with you both at the 101 Coffee Shop where we can barely hear each other!

Kathy Deitch: We can scream at each other and no one will be able to tell.

This was not a joke. The very odd mix of Celtic music and family reunions had us yelling the entire time. I won’t quote myself every time I say “I’m sorry, can you repeat that?” because it will take up this entire piece.

First things first, how did “Plus This!” come to life?

KD: So, I tried Stand-up comedy. Once. And, I found that I had a lot of things to say about important topics. I decided I wanted to be an activist instead of a stand-up. About a year and a half ago, I approached my friend Pauly David, who has a vodcast called “Pauly and Monk”, to talk about how he got started and it went from there. He ended up introducing me to his best friend Eva.

Eva Tingley: That would be me.

KD: We all met up and hung out for hours.

ET: We ate tapas and drank a lot of margaritas. Beforehand, Pauly told us we were either going to love or hate each other because we’re so similar. Luckily, we got along really well and we were both in the same head space. I had been developing projects and was also interested in starting something like a vodcast. No one was creating content that focused on plus size women and it made sense for us to work together.

KD: We had such great chemistry since the first time we met. People always assume that we’ve known each other for years.

ET: And that’s really how it all started.

Pictured: Eva Tingley and Kathy Deitch

KD: The show was actually originally going to be called “Big Girls Have Sex” because we were so sick of the stereotype. People think that big women are sad sacks and no one would want to have sex with us unless it was some drunken mistake. And that’s just not our experience.

ET: I have never had a hard time finding someone who wanted to be with me. What we see and hear people talk about surrounding plus size women is not our reality.

I understand why you ended up going with “Plus This!” but “Big Girls Have Sex” is my favorite. How do you think you’ve been making an impact so far?

ET: The great part is that the show is live and interactive but also available on YouTube after. So, people reach out to us personally all the time and thank us for what we’re doing, which is incredible.

KD: Even in our personal lives, we’ve had family members come clean about how they’ve been treated and have spoken out about who has shamed their bodies in the past. It’s also impacted me directly. I’ve had a bit of a sexual revolution. I was definitely in the trap of I have to get someone to want to be with me despite of how I look. This show and talking to Eva, who really doesn’t have those feelings, has taught me a lot. I think us going through these realizations on the show makes us really relatable to our listeners.

ET: I even think our social media is making a huge impact. We showcase not only ourselves but plus size women who are putting themselves out there. Our Instagram has grown 700% in the last 4 months and that shows that people are wanting to see that.

KD: Every time we post a plus size girl with a guy in an intimate situation, we completely blow up.

I saw that! What do you guys think the entertainment industry can do to catch up?

ET: Tell our stories. They’re telling stories from a thin privileged perspective.

KD: And what if characters breakdowns didn’t have to specify “plus size” or any body type. I also think plus size actors saying no to stereotypical parts is a really powerful thing.

ET: I think that media needs to stop making us the butt of the joke. We are the last socially acceptable prejudice that people have.

What do you want people that don’t understand the importance of your movement to understand?

KD: Bias is based on myths and feelings, not facts. Big girls need to get armed with the facts so that they can shut down stereotypes and talking about false health facts. We had someone that watches our show that said they can’t believe we still have new topics to talk about. There’s so much to unpack.

ET: Women in general have always been targeted about how they look and how they need to serve the white male perspective.

KD: But we’re finding out that statistically straight males don’t even want what everyone thinks they do. Recent research has shown that men frequently search big women in porn but will put on their dating profiles that they want someone fit and thin. There is a huge disconnect here.

ET: It’s more important for them to be impressive to their friends than to act upon what they actually want.

KD: It’s all a lie is what we’re trying to say. It’s exhausting. I’m exhausted.

Me too! What’s your goal over the next few years with this?

ET: We’re planning to take over the world, Trina.

Can I come?

KD: You can come. You’re totally invited.

Yesssss.

The following photo is us beginning to takeover the world after we got done screaming at brunch.

KD: Here’s the thing. There are no boundaries anymore because of all of the platforms. So what we really want to do right now is have a talk and scripted content show. We want to interview fabulous people and we want to do scripted content based on the topics that we discuss.

ET: The thing is, of course we want a show. But we also want to have a clothing line, a magazine, we want to have workshops for women to challenge themselves about their bodies and the list goes on.

KD: We want to be like Oprah. That’s what we want.

ET: What’s important to us is that everything we do empowers women to not feel that they need to give in to society’s beauty standards.

KD: We have so much work to do. The world needs to be healed and we want to help make it better.

ET: Yes, we want to help women heal. Heal their relationships with food, with themselves and with society. It’s the core work of what we want to do.

Okay, enough serious stuff. I have two dream questions. Get ready.

KD: We’re ready.

Who is your dream guest to be on the show?

KD: Oprah would clearly be amazing. We’d probably cry through the whole thing.

ET: I would really love to have Melissa McCarthy. She’s such a game changer.

What’s your dream role?

ET: I really love “The Handmaid’s Tale”. It’s timely and they could use another big girl on that show.

KD: I would love to be on “Glow”. I’ve always wanted to be a wrestler.