Bruno Mars Pays For Thanksgiving Meals For 24K People In His Home State Of Hawaii

A donation by Bruno Mars to the Salvation Army will provide 24,000 people in his home state of Hawaii with meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The “24K Magic” artist donated money to the Salvation Army’s Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division to use for its Thanksgiving Dinner Program, The Associated Press reported.

The Grammy-winner wrapped up his 24K Magic World Tour in Honolulu on Sunday, the last of three consecutive days of performances at the Aloha Stadium.

“I don’t know what happens next... but I can’t wait to find out,” Mars wrote on Twitter Monday.

Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army’s Hawaiian division, said in a statement that the organization was “humbled” and “honored” by the singer’s “generous” donation, according to The Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The newspaper reported that Mars’ gift will allow the Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meals to more homebound residents.

Martin said Bruno offered “a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua,” the Hawaiian word for extending help to others.