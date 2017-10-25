Brush Off The Haters With Pound Cake: Jonathan Velasquez's Journey To Redefining Beauty

For decades, consumers of color have struggled to find cosmetics products suitable for their skin color. Watching Camille Bell (Temple University alumna) buy numerous products to discover only unsatisfactory results inspired Jonathan Velasquez (Temple University Senior) to become involved with the establishment of Pound Cake.

The make up company aims to dismantle American beauty standards by providing a make up line suitable for all skin tones. Of Black and Puerto Rican heritage, Velasquez discovered the influence the beauty industry has not only on women but also, on men. Reflecting on his ignorance before Pound Cake, Velasquez shares his journey of growth and advocacy with Huff Post.

What ignited the inception of a cosmetics business?

The credit belongs to my partner, Camille Bell. Cosmetics companies create and advertise products for lighter skin and lip tones. So when she, like many woman of a darker complexion, try the same products promoted on a light skin model, the results are completely different. By creating a company that tailors its products to a wider skin tone spectrum, we are able to advertise those cosmetics in a way that better represents all consumers.

Why did you, a male, find interest in becoming a part of this movement?

As soon as I heard about Bell’s project, I was inspired! I believe that beauty plays an essential role in oppressive systems. If we look at heavily oppressed communities, a big factor to that discrimination comes from outer appearances. This is especially true for women of color. They not only compete with lighter skin tones, they also receive criticism from their own communities because we are trained to consume the main stream standards. I knew that by joining Bell in launching Pound Cake, we would be capable of redefining beauty standards.

Where did the notion of intersecting beauty and advocacy within the same company come from?

As people of color, we are forced to perceive beauty through a political and problematic lens. The trends within beauty constantly change but the standards have yet to evolve. Through advertisements and marketing, we are forced to believe that beauty is an unattainable goal because we can’t even qualify as average. I want Pound Cake to help underrepresented, and even misrepresented, communities have an opportunity to question what they consume because a lot of times, we don’t have that freedom. With Pound Cake, we are including everyone into the conversation and we’re putting their needs first.

Are there any projects Pound Cake is currently launching?

Yes! We’ve recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $20,000 for the production of our first line of matte lipsticks. There are colors for every skin tone and you can pre-order lipsticks that best match your lip tone. Visit poundcakecosmetics.com to support this project and to see a few of our featured colors.

Promoting their new lipstick collection, Hot Cakes Collection

What can we look forward to from Pound Cake?

We will be launching our first line of products in May of 2018! We will also release some exciting promotional deals but I don’t want to spoil the surprise. Just ensure you follow us on social media to stay updated.

Reflecting on your journey with the company so far, how have you grown from this experience?

Because I’m half Puerto Rican and half Black, issues like these hit close to home. I think about the women in my family and how much I didn’t understand until I became involved with Pound Cake. As a male in this industry, I’m getting a closer look into a part of the world I hadn’t been exposed to before. The world of beauty is filled with high spirited people trying to make an impact in their communities but it also hosts companies seeking profit from the same people it’s excluding. But understanding the complexities and history of this industry has been incredible. It has fueled my passion for advocacy in a new and creative way.

Jonathan Velasquez

What advice can you give men hesitating to become open feminists, especially when it comes to supporting minority communities?

We have to accept that we are vulnerable to the oppression of mainstream standards too. This fear is losing your masculinity has nothing to do with supporting women, it has to do with the consumption of media that wasn’t made to empower us, but rather keep us down. Once we accept that our manhood isn’t at stake (because that seems to be the main source of fear), we can allow ourselves the privilege to learn, grow, and work alongside underrepresented consumers of the cosmetics industry.

I encourage everyone, no matter your identity, to question how beauty standards and our perspectives influence us. Do we question how things like physical appearances impact what we perceive as art — like photography, product design, architecture, etc.? I know in some ways we do but beauty is so far from neutral. We all need to contribute to this movement in order to redefine beauty.

“Pound Cake is more than a cosmetics company, we are a movement.”