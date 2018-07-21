SPORTS
07/21/2018 03:54 am ET

Soccer Player Sees Red After Brutal Drop Kick In Rival's Stomach

This is not how the beautiful game should be played.
By Lee Moran

Bryan Mélisse has gone down in soccer history, but not for the right reasons.

The French defender for Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange was sent off during the final moments of a Champions League preliminary round match against Hungary’s MOL Vidi FC on Tuesday after he performed this appalling drop kick on opponent Mate Patkai:

One tweeter dubbed it an “early contender for worst tackle of the season.”

ESPN also noted it could already be “the filthiest tackle” of the 2018/2019 season, which has only just begun.

MOL Vidi ran out 2-1 winners and progress to the second preliminary round phase of the Europe-wide tournament, which was last year won by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

