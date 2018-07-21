Soccer Player Sees Red After Brutal Drop Kick In Rival's Stomach

Bryan Mélisse has gone down in soccer history, but not for the right reasons.

The French defender for Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange was sent off during the final moments of a Champions League preliminary round match against Hungary’s MOL Vidi FC on Tuesday after he performed this appalling drop kick on opponent Mate Patkai:

One tweeter dubbed it an “early contender for worst tackle of the season.”

We have an early contender for worst tackle of the season...



This effort saw Dudelange’s Bryan Mélisse sent off against Vidi FC in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.



Daniel Bryan would be proud. pic.twitter.com/R7xrrNlbFv — Reginaldo Rosario 🇵🇹 (@Regi1700) July 17, 2018

ESPN also noted it could already be “the filthiest tackle” of the 2018/2019 season, which has only just begun.