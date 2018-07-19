ENTERTAINMENT
Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Reunite In 'Breaking Bad' RV For Charity

"We'll let you touch our Emmys."
By Andy McDonald

Your favorite meth cooks are getting back together ... to cook you breakfast!

In honor of the show’s 10th anniversary, “Breaking Bad” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have joined with charity organizer Omaze to benefit the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Kind Campaign.

NCMEC is an organization that helps find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization. Kind Campaign raises awareness about the negative and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying.

For a minimum donation of $10, you have a chance to fly out to Los Angeles, hang out with Paul and Cranston in the actual RV from the show and cook up some breakfast.

And for a donation of $7,500, you can be entered into the contest and own one of the famous hazmat suits worn during the show. Might still contain Aaron Paul sweat!

And whether you’re selected or not, some worthwhile charities will win in the end. 

