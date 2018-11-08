Bryan Cranston Says Walter White May Not Be In The ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

This might make you blue.

Bryan Cranston, who won four Emmys for playing chemistry teacher turned meth lord Walter White, confirmed that there will be a “Breaking Bad” movie, but says he doesn’t know much about it ― or whether it will even include his iconic character.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of ‘Breaking Bad,’ but I honestly have not even read the script,” Cranston told Dan Patrick on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. And so, there’s the question of whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie. Ohhh! Think about that one.”

When asked if he would be interested playing Heisenberg in the movie, Cranston brought up the beloved AMC drama’s creator:

“If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. Yeah, he’s a genius.”

Cranston also noted that fans of the multi-Emmy-winning cultural phenomenon have expressed an interest in “some kind of completion to some of these story lines that were left open.”

“This idea, from what I’m told, gets into … at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Cranston also admitted that he’s been contacted about the film and has spoken to Gilligan.

Walter White died in the show’s 2013 finale, but the actor recently joked that things may not be as they seemed.

The New Mexico Film Office confirmed to the Albuquerque Journal that a movie called “Greenbrier” will begin production in Albuquerque this month, where the TV series is set. A source also confirmed to the paper that “Greenbrier” is the “Breaking Bad” movie.

Details about the film are currently very scarce.

But Cranston seems “excited” about it.