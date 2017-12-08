Over the weekend, Gabriel Byrne, who starred alongside Kevin Spacey in the film “The Usual Suspects,” told The Sunday Times that filming of the 1995 movie was shut down for two days at one point.

It wasn’t clear why at the time, Byrne said, but he later learned Spacey had been accused of sexual misconduct toward a younger actor.

On Thursday, the film’s director, Bryan Singer — who was also recently accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy — denied Byrne’s claim.

Singer told TMZ that “The Usual Suspects” was filmed in 35 days and was shut down once for an hour “because of some drama” that didn’t have anything to do with the actors.

The “X-Men” director said he didn’t know why Byrne would say otherwise.

“I don’t know. It baffles me. I’ll ask him when I see him, and I do run into him quite often,” Singer said. The director also mentioned that Spacey was “a real good support system” during the filming of the movie.

When TMZ asked if Singer would work with Spacey again, he hedged: “These are loaded questions. These questions … people want to hear one answer or the other. He’s a guy that I helped launch his career. He’s an acquaintance of mine, and it depends on the project, I guess.”