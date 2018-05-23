Brynn Cartelli Becomes Youngest-Ever Winner Of 'The Voice'

Nice going, kid.

Brynn Cartelli, a 15-year-old Massachusetts high school student, won “The Voice” on Tuesday, becoming the show’s youngest champion, according to reports.

Cartelli was 14 when she was cast for the singing competition. Her 15th birthday was last month.

On Tuesday, the singer got another chance to celebrate ― this time a victory with Kelly Clarkson, a first-time coach on the program and original winner of another talent show by the name of “American Idol.”

“OH MY GOSH I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER HODA!!!!!” Clarkson wrote of Cartelli to “Today” show host Hoda Kotb in a tweet late Tuesday.

Cartelli, also the youngest finalist, earned the first-place title in viewer voting after two hours of non-competition performances.

Cartelli teamed with Julia Michaels in a medley of the songs “Issues” and “Jump.”

It was Michaels who co-wrote “Walk My Way,” the original song performed by Cartelli on Monday’s first phase of the finale.