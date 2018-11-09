BTS Gig On Japanese TV Canceled Over Member's Atomic Bomb T-Shirt

The mega-selling K-pop band BTS isn’t so popular with a Japanese television show.

“Music Station” on TV Asahi canceled a performance by the group scheduled for Friday because a member apparently wore a shirt that seemed to celebrate the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II, CNN reported.

The station nixed the K-pop stars’ gig after discussing the shirt with the band’s record company.

“We deeply apologize to the viewers who were looking forward to their performance,” the station said, per CNN. The band is scheduled to kick off its tour of Japan next week, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Associated Press BTS has sold out U.S. arenas and topped the Billboard charts twice.

According to the BBC, social media images circulated recently showing band member Jimin wearing a shirt that said “Patriotism Our History Liberation Korea” with a photo of what appears to be a mushroom cloud. The actual date of when the pictures of Jimin were taken is unclear. (Newsweek reported it was Aug. 15 but CNN said local stations reported that the photo might be from 2013.)

I can never accept the act that #BTS member wore the atomic bomb T-shirts humanely. The problem is not the relation between Japan and Korea. It's just humanity. pic.twitter.com/x37nZs8pJG — 髙橋裕司 (Yuji T) (@YuJett) November 9, 2018

World War II remains a tense subject between South Korea and Japan. A generation of Koreans suffered under Japanese occupation, while hundreds of thousands of Japanese died when the U.S. dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, leading to Japan’s surrender.