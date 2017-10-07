K-pop boyband BTS continues to break barriers with their latest single, “DNA,” making them the highest-charting K-pop group in the history of Billboard’s Hot 100.

In case you haven’t heard of BTS, the group is a widely popular Korean boyband that has helped bring the country’s special brand of flashy pop music to the United States. BTS won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, a first for any K-pop artist, and was subsequently placed on Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” list.

Now, the group is shattering the status quo once again by hitting number 67 on Billboard’s famous Hot 100 chart. “DNA” has soared past the previous record held by a K-pop group, which was number 76 in 2009 by Wonder Girls with their single “Nobody.”

And while number 67 may not seem impressive to some, the spot is certainly something to be celebrated considering the single is almost entirely in Korean.

BTS released the music video for “DNA” simultaneously alongside the group’s comeback album, “Love Yourself: Her.” The group’s frontman Kim Nam-joon, also known as Rap Monster, told Billboard that the single marked a second chapter for the band’s career.

“We tried to apply new grammar and perspectives ― if you listen to the song, you’ll understand what I’m trying to say ― it’s very different from our previous music, technically and musically,” Kim told Billboard.