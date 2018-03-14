Try To Keep Calm But K-Pop Band BTS Is Getting A Documentary Series

Soon, fans are going to get a glimpse of what makes K-pop band BTS tick.

The group will be the subject of a documentary series launching on paid streaming service YouTube Red, the group’s management company BigHit Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday.

The eight-episode series, entitled “BTS: Burn The Stage,” is slated for a March 28 release and already, fans are finding it hard to contain their excitement.

i guarantee we’re all gonna cry and fall in love with bts all over again watching burn the stage. its going to show us things we don’t know about them and things they’ve never told us im honestly not ready — jessica (@vantaekim) March 14, 2018

How are they gonna make a year's worth of footage fit into 8 episodes?? I'm so excited for Burn The Stage 😭😭😭



We're gonna see @BTS_twt tired and exhausted. We're gonna see them angry and frustrated... I am not ready at all, this is so personal jfc — Carina (@bangtansofkndan) March 14, 2018

BTS burn the stage documentary, we will see all the struggles, frustrations that BTS face they let us see what’s really happening this is something that our boys want share with us,they're really willing to open up,I can't wait @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JdAdtZkdUm — ` (@Armys__Crew) March 14, 2018

The docuseries will follow the band through its 2017 sold-out international “The Wings Tour,” during which BTS stopped by 20 cities across Asia, South America, and the United States. The videos will delve into the more personal sides of the band members, BigHit Entertainment mentioned in a press release, adding that they will include behind-the-scenes interviews and footage of the band’s performances.

Viewers in the U.S. and Korea are eligible for a special promotion to watch the series and get two months’ worth of the platform free rather than the typical one-month offer, the press release mentioned.