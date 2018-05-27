BTS Makes History Yet Again With First K-Pop Album To Hit No. 1 In U.S.

BTS has shattered expectations yet again by becoming the first Korean pop group to top the charts in the U.S.

The group’s latest work, “Love Yourself: Tear,” has hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, which measures sales in the U.S. It’s the highest-ever ranking for a K-pop band. “Love Yourself: Tear” is also the first album primarily in a foreign language to reach No. 1 in 12 years.

BTS has steadily been building momentum in the Western market and has already broken quite a few records. The band released a single called “DNA” that held a No. 67 slot on the Billboard’s Hot 100 in October, the highest chart ranking for a K-pop single at the time. The seven-member boy band then beat its own record with “Mic Drop,” a single that broke into the Top 40 chart at No. 28 in December. “Mic Drop,” a remix by Steve Aoki, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in February.

BTS is also the first K-pop group to go gold.

The South Korean group has a worldwide fan base called the “Army.” BTS fans have helped build the band’s presence through social media, primarily Twitter. They’ve also helped launch BTS into international stardom, creating opportunities such as its widely popular Billboard Music Awards performances.

Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin expressed their love for the Army during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday.