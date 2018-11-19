There are so many stars in this music video, we’ve pretty much been blinded by the light.
DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop band BTS released the music video for their song collaboration “Waste It on Me” on Monday. After just a few seconds of the clip, it’s immediately obvious it does not lack any star power.
The video centers on the unrequited love between a waiter, played by funny guy Ken Jeong, and a celebrity, portrayed by model Devon Aoki. Also appearing in the video are Ross Butler, Jamie Chung, Tiffany Ma, Leonardo Nam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Jimmy O. Yang and more. It’s *stacked*.
And while it’s sad to see Jeong’s heart ache, don’t worry: There’s a happy ending after all.
The DJ tweeted about the video, saying he is “so proud to release this one with my Azn fam.”
“Waste It on Me,” which was released in late October, has already had quite a bit of success, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100.