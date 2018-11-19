There are so many stars in this music video, we’ve pretty much been blinded by the light.

DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop band BTS released the music video for their song collaboration “Waste It on Me” on Monday. After just a few seconds of the clip, it’s immediately obvious it does not lack any star power.

The video centers on the unrequited love between a waiter, played by funny guy Ken Jeong, and a celebrity, portrayed by model Devon Aoki. Also appearing in the video are Ross Butler, Jamie Chung, Tiffany Ma, Leonardo Nam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Jimmy O. Yang and more. It’s *stacked*.

And while it’s sad to see Jeong’s heart ache, don’t worry: There’s a happy ending after all.

The DJ tweeted about the video, saying he is “so proud to release this one with my Azn fam.”

Here it is...the video you all deserve 💯 so proud to release this one with my Azn fam!! This one’s for you. Let me know what ya think! https://t.co/kWM1KJg17M #wasteitonme pic.twitter.com/JmRwZdPCRU — Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) November 19, 2018