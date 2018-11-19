ASIAN VOICES
11/19/2018 12:20 pm ET

BTS, Steve Aoki 'Waste It On Me' Video Is All-Asian Star-Studded Perfection

The video features Ken Jeong, Devon Aoki, Ross Butler, Jimmy O. Yang and others.
headshot
By Kimberly Yam

There are so many stars in this music video, we’ve pretty much been blinded by the light. 

DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop band BTS released the music video for their song collaboration “Waste It on Me” on Monday. After just a few seconds of the clip, it’s immediately obvious it does not lack any star power. 

The video centers on the unrequited love between a waiter, played by funny guy Ken Jeong, and a celebrity, portrayed by model Devon Aoki. Also appearing in the video are Ross Butler, Jamie Chung, Tiffany Ma, Leonardo Nam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Jimmy O. Yang and more. It’s *stacked*. 

And while it’s sad to see Jeong’s heart ache, don’t worry: There’s a happy ending after all. 

The DJ tweeted about the video, saying he is “so proud to release this one with my Azn fam.”  

“Waste It on Me,” which was released in late October, has already had quite a bit of success, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100. 

headshot
Kimberly Yam
Asian-American Affairs Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Bts Band Steve Aoki Ken Jeong Devon Aoki
BTS, Steve Aoki 'Waste It On Me' Video Is All-Asian Star-Studded Perfection
CONVERSATIONS