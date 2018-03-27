Bubbly 'American Idol' Contestant Gushes, Giggles And Nails It

“American Idol” contestant Catie Turner has a disarming way about her, to say the least.

The 17-year-old from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, appeared on Monday’s show, gushing about the cute boys in the competition and unleashing her super-bubbly optimism. “She doesn’t care what anyone thinks and I admire her for that,” fellow contestant Zach D’Onofrio said.

Oh yeah, she gets “geek flashes.”

But she can sing, too. A segment that highlighted her unbridled enthusiasm finally got down to her performance. And she nailed it, singing a soulful acoustic version of The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

She expressed hope that she and new bud D’Onofrio could advance together during Hollywood Week to the next round.