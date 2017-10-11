Buck the Boomer Downsizing Trend

According to HousingWire.com: “In fact, three out of four Baby Boomers answered they would downsize their home to lower ongoing costs and for the benefit from the equity. Another 67% said they would be willing to move to a less expensive location.”

Reasons vary, but most say they want to:

Cash out equity to fund retirement.

Cut living costs with a smaller residence.

Move to a new location and smaller residence, even a rental.

There has been a reluctance to sell larger residences after the equity losses in the real estate and mortgage crash, but most or all of that equity has been made up in the past few years. Some homes’ values now exceed pre-crash levels. Some housing analysts expect a dramatic increase in inventory for sale as the boomers begin to cash out of their large homes.

More inventory on the market not only provides a lot of choice but also brings softening of prices. This could be even more pronounced with the younger generations leaning toward smaller and more modest homes. What’s the big deal if you are a real estate investor or you want to be? It may be a good idea to buy a large home, but only if the rental cash flow works out.

Or, maybe you’re seeking a personal residence, and you may even be one of those boomers who is entering retirement now or soon. You definitely don’t want a big home another boomer is dumping for downsizing. Or, do you?

If you’re pulling together your retirement funding and find you’re short of where you’d like to be, most of us, then maybe buying the RIGHT bigger home is just the ticket. However, the right home needs to meet these criteria:

Whole house rentable or separate entrance for rental unit while you live in home.

Choose an area with decent demand for short-term rentals.

Rental unit features and amenities are popular with short-term renters.

Can be either an area for vacationers or urban for business visitors.

What you’re going to be looking for is a whole house to rent out to short-term visitors or a duplex or home with a mother-in-law type suite that will rent to area visitors. You’ll be doing research on sites like AirDNA.co to determine average rental rates for different types/sizes of properties and average occupancy. Here are some examples for Airbnb rental data on AirDNA.co:

City

Average Nightly Rate

Average Occupancy

Nashville, TN

$231

59%

Houston, TX

$116

54%

Las Vegas, NV

$169

51%

Orlando, FL

$158

53%

These are just examples and averages. These numbers vary a lot by type of property, whole houses, suites or rooms, kitchens or mini-kitchens, etc. The point is that when bargains on larger homes are present, finding the right one at a bargain price could be an excellent short-term rental investment.

Occupancy rates vary significantly, with savvy investors/owners having occupancy rates more in the 80% and higher range, and they have excellent reviews. Like any business, some will do much better than the average, and that’s what you want.

Whether you want to live in part of the home or rent out the home and a separate suite or garage apartment, this can be a great way to fund a lavish retirement. There are several short-term rental sites where owners list their properties, so check them out and see what’s renting well and where.

Maybe you want to retire to a popular vacation area but thought that housing would be expensive. It probably is, but the right home with rental potential can make that retirement dream come true.

