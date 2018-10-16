Snack-Chasing Bear Cub Rescued After Getting Into A Bucketful Of Trouble

Three days after getting his head stuck in a plastic snack jar, “Buckethead” the black bear cub is now free to stop and smell the roses ― or at least the cheese puffs ― once more.

Rangers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources came to the 100-pound bear’s rescue on Saturday:

Thankfully, ‘Buckethead’ ― who was tranquilized during the removal ― was reunited with his family soon after.

While rescuers were unsure what the jar contained, “it smelled good.”