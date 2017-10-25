Budweiser Celebrates 1933 Prohibition Repeal

Budweiser is turning back the clock and giving beer lovers the chance to experience history by enjoying their limited edition 1933 Repeal Reserve Amber Lager.

The inspiration behind the new line of lager comes from a pre-Prohibition recipe created by Adolphus Busch. Due to the onset of Prohibition in 1920, the beer didn’t have a chance to be distributed widely outside the St. Louis area. Starting today, Budweiser is celebrating the Repeal of Prohibition by releasing the lager line nationally.

The amber lager consists of a light, hoppy aroma and a rich caramel-malt taste. As a nod to the pre-Prohibition era, Repeal Reserve boasts a higher ABV than original Budweiser – 6.1% vs. 5%. And, inspired by the earlier style of beers, new Repeal Reserve comes packaged in a vintage Budweiser stubby bottle.

As part of the promotion, Budweiser teamed up with Lyft to unveil a fleet of antique cars in New York City to give Bud fans a chance to score a ride in an vintage car to experience the 1930’s first hand.

To enter a chance to win a ride, visit www.lyft.com/BudVintageMode

During the ride, passengers will cruise through the famous streets of New York, passing landmarks and neighborhoods that were integral to Prohibition, while learning about the newly released beer.