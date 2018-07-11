LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills Player, Denies Involvement In Assault Of Ex-Girlfriend

An attorney for the estranged girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says her client was badly beaten during a home invasion that McCoy may have played a role in.

Delicia Cordon, McCoy’s ex-girlfriend, was sleeping in her home in Milton, Georgia, on Tuesday when an armed intruder entered the residence with no signs of forced entry. Attorneys with the law office of Tanya Mitchell Graham said the male suspect demanded “specific items of jewelry” that McCoy had given Cordon.

“Ms. Cordon’s wrist was bruised when the assailant could not get the bracelets off her wrist, and he hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times,” her attorneys said in a statement provided to HuffPost.

McCoy has denied all involvement in the incident.

The NFL player owns the home where the assault took place, and is currently attempting to evict Cordon from the property, according to court records provided by her attorneys. Cordon’s lawyers say McCoy had family members and friends attempt to “wrongfully evict Ms. Cordon from the residence while Ms. Cordon was out-of-state attending her sister’s graduation.”

Graphic photos first posted to social media and later provided by her attorneys showed Cordon badly bruised, cut and bloodied. Cordon’s cousin, who was at the residence at the time, was also injured. Milton police told ESPN in a statement that the investigation is ongoing.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident,” police said.

In an Instagram post, an unknown woman who claims to be friends with Cordon posted photos of Cordon’s injuries and blamed McCoy for them. The woman also accused McCoy of beating his child and dog. The post was later removed.

In his own statement posted on Instagram, McCoy denied any involvement.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy wrote Tuesday. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

But Graham suggested Cordon’s assaulter is connected to McCoy.

“The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions,” the statement from Graham’s office reads. “In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”