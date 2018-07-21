Buffy The Vampire Slayer Will Battle Blood Suckers Again In Reboot

“Buffy The Vampire Slayer” creator Joss Wheden is preparing a reboot of the wildly popular TV series of fearless young heroes battling the creepy supernatural forces of the nether world.

Whedon will team up again with Midnight, Texas showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen, his co-executive producer on “Agents of Shield.” They plan to feature a black actress in the starring Buffy role, Variety reported, which was first played on TV by Sarah Michelle Gellar 21 years ago. Owusu-Breen will be the new series’ showrunner and head writer. There were few other details about potential cast members.

Whedon appeared reluctant last year to resurrect the series. “I see a little bit of what I call monkey’s paw in these reboots,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “You bring something back, and even if it’s exactly as good as it was, the experience can’t be.”

Fan responses were mixed. Many were thrilled, while others are convinced no one should mess with perfection. Still others suggested an original black slayer character rather than a Buffy redo.

The original series aired for five seasons on the WB (which later became The CW) and two on UPN before signing off in 2003. “Buffy” was based on the feature film of the same name that starred Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry, written by Whedon.