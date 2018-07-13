Build-A-Bear Suspends Promotion After Unbelievable Turnout

Build-a-Bear Workshops’ promotion Thursday was supposed to be simple – “pay your age for any furry friend in the store!” But the turnout in the United States, Canada and Britain was so huge that the company had to shut it down because of safety concerns.

Parents and children stood in lines that wrapped around blocks or stretched throughout shopping malls as they waited for their turns to put together a stuffed animal. The toys normally sell for as much as $75 with most falling in the $20 to $32 range.

The rumors are true! 🎉 July 12 is the first-ever Pay Your Age Day at Build-A-Bear Workshop! For one day only, you can pay your age for ANY, we repeat, ANY furry friend at the Workshop*! Full Details US/CAN: https://t.co/NumcznV7vt UK: https://t.co/hHhpIi9F6s pic.twitter.com/UWXyMDm4x6 — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 9, 2018

At the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, people started lining up at 6 a.m. and more than 500 were in line before noon, the Star Tribune reported. Just hours later, the company tweeted that the promotion was being suspended because of safety concerns.

**Urgent Alert:

Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowd safety concerns. We have closed lines in our stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible. https://t.co/aSFfPCcfsG pic.twitter.com/WZJ53tOAEH — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018

The chaos at the stores had tempers flaring, and The Sun newspaper in London reported that fights broke out in the line in Newcastle. Store employees in Belfast, Northern Ireland, were assaulted in front of children, some Twitter posts said.

Build a bear carnage in Belfast #victoriasquare #buildabear

Staff assaulted in front of kids, other staff members crying at the front doors and customers who queued for hours given £8 off vouchers and others not there as long got £12 off. #disaster pic.twitter.com/p361XtMN5F — Elizabeth McGrogan (@ElizabethMcG30) July 12, 2018

Later in the afternoon, the company apologized for the disappointment and referred customers to its website for information

Our Pay Your Age Day generated an overwhelming response. Please refer to our website for info about a voucher for our Bonus Club members. Thank you for your patience and support. US: https://t.co/uFX3ckPC8w UK: https://t.co/71BsjjTG9p pic.twitter.com/vuCMQM6lKQ — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018

In the St. Louis area, one disappointed customer told the Post-Dispatch that he and his two children had arrived about 15 minutes before the store was scheduled to open, thinking they would be first in line.