Building a New Pan-African Movement: From the United States to Togo

I have been a Pan-Africanist for several years now and I have noticed within the last three years that there is real potential for building another Pan-African movement similar to ones that we have had in the past. I first came to this realization in 2014. That year saw an uprising on the part of Africans in Ferguson, Missouri, which was a response to the police killings of unarmed African people in the United States. That year saw an uprising on the part of the people of Haiti against corruption and incompetence in the Haitian government. And 2014 was the year that the people of Burkina Faso rose up and put an end to a dictatorship that had ruled that country since 1987. More recent examples of organized uprisings on the part of African people was a protest in Barbados that was held in July of this year and the ongoing saga in Togo where the Togolese people are trying to put an end to a fifty year dictatorship.

The current protests in Togo coincided with my decision to begin building a Pan-African movement, so naturally my first step towards building some sort of connection between our struggle in the diaspora and the struggles of those in Africa was to reach out to the people of Togo to assist in their struggle in whatever capacity that I can. The first activist from Togo that I contacted was Farida Nabourema, a blogger and an author who has been involved in the fight for Togo’s freedom for many years now. It was my contact with her that motivated me to start writing about Togo as often as I can to bring greater awareness to the struggle being waged in Togo because, as Farida explained, one of the challenges the Togolese people face is the lack of international attention being given to Togo.

Not only do I want to raise awareness to what is happening in Togo, but I also want to make the struggle of the people in Togo relevant to our struggles here. Those in the Black Lives Matter movement want the lives of black people to be recognized as having value, hence their slogan. This is the same struggle the people of Togo face. Like us, they are being killed, either through outright violence or through poverty and neglect, and they want the world to recognize their suffering. Like what the activists here have done with Black Lives Matter, the people of Togo have created a massive movement through social media; that movement being Togo Debout or Togo Standing. Like Black Lives Matter activists, the people of Togo have engaged in marches, protests, and other peaceful acts of civil disobedience to achieve their goals. The most immediate goal of the movement in Togo is the removal of the current dictator, Faure Gnassingbé. African Americans make up a minority of the population in the United States and Togo is a small country in West Africa, so if we continue to wage our struggles as a disunited people we will be fighting as small minority groups when the fact of the matter is that African people are one of the largest majorities in the world. Unity is the most effective way to ensure that our voices are heard by the international community.

In speaking about my attempt to connect with the people of Togo, I have explained that I almost feel like a Togolese myself because of the reception I have received from some of the Togolese. Of course, in a sense I am a Togolese. I was not born in Togo, but I am sure many of my ancestors were taken from Togo. The point is that the Atlantic Ocean and centuries of being separated has not broken the bond between us. In my efforts to organize what I call the Movement for Restoring the African Mind—which is a movement that seeks to address the colonized mentalities of African people around the world—I have received the support of African people in countries such as the United States, Brazil, Guyana, Trinidad, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. In all of my efforts to build this Pan-African movement I have been very pleased by the results so far.

When i speak of building a new Pan-African movement it is because I recognize that we have had Pan-African movements in the past that have been very effective. One example of that is Marcus Garvey. Marcus Garvey founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association in Jamaica and that organization expanded to more than forty different countries around the world. The UNIA had branches in the United States, Cuba, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Haiti, Belize and many other countries. The ultimate objective of the UNIA was to unite African people towards the common aim of liberating Africa from colonial domination. Garvey did not live to see his vision realized, but Africa would win its freedom from the colonial powers. The decolonization process coincided with the civil rights movement in the United States, and the African struggle for independence was a clear influence on many African American leaders. Malcolm X believed that African Americans should seek to build bridges with the newly independent African nations. Malcolm went on a tour of various African countries and spoke with a number African heads of state, including Kwame Nkrumah. To achieve his Pan-African vision, Malcolm founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity, which was inspired by the Organization of African Unity.

The aspirations of Africans and African Americans were betrayed following the struggle for civil rights and independence. In the United States the gains of the civil rights movement brought an end to segregation laws and laws that barred African Americans from voting, but issues such as poverty, failing infrastructure, mass incarceration, and unequal treatment before the law continue to plague African Americans. These hardships were compounded by an effort to eliminate key leaders in the African American community by either assassinating them or jailing them. In Africa, independence gave rise to a number of neo-colonial regimes which continued to exploit the African working class for the benefit of Western interests. Those Africans leaders who refused to serve foreign interests were either deposed or assassinated. Countries such as the Congo and Togo still have not recovered from the assassinations of their leaders.

The situation that African people face is a difficult one, but we are a people that have overcome hardships in the past and will continue to do so in the future. I am even more convinced of this after my interaction with the people of Togo, who remain bravely defiant in the face of some of the worse forms of repression imaginable. It is my hope that whatever progress that I make in my attempt to link the struggles of Africans in America and those in Togo will be part of a larger effort to build a global Pan-African movement that will link together Africa and the African diaspora. In the words of Samora Machel, “A luta continua.” The struggle continues.

—