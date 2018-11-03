At least two people are dead after a partial building collapse on Friday night at an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark told The Baltimore Sun and WBAL that rescuers pulled one man out from under debris at the North America Sortation Center on Friday, but he died at the hospital. They recovered the body of a second man on Saturday, Clark said.

A 50-by-50-foot wall collapsed at the facility, which is located in southeast Baltimore, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials are unaware of any other injuries but are continuing to assess the scene.

“We’re going through the rest of the debris to be sure no one else is there,” Clark told the Sun.

The Baltimore City Fire Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Employee Brandon McBride told WBAL that when the wall fall, it sounded like “bombs were dropping.”

“There was stuff falling everywhere, you could see the walls were caving in,” he said. “Rain was pouring everywhere; all the packages were soaked. It’s unreal.”