Building Trust With Sources Is the Most Difficult Part of Writing History

What parts of the book writing process are especially challenging? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Robert Caro said one of the simplest but most profound things about narrative nonfiction: time equals truth. While some sources trust me immediately with difficult or controversial subjects, it can take an especially long time to get some sources to feel comfortable enough to tell you their stories, especially if they perceive you to be privileged or otherwise very different from them.

It took 25 years for the main contemporary subject of Truevine, Nancy Saunders, to trust me enough to write the story of her famous great-uncles, two young brothers who had been kidnapped and exploited for decades by a circus sideshow promoter. It took me having patience with her every time she barked that “I wasn’t ready” for the truth, or pointed to a sign on her restaurant wall, telling me to “Sit Down and Shut Up.”

It wasn’t until I fully delved into her experience with segregation in Jim Crow Virginia, and even afterwards, that I fully understood how remarkable her ancestors had been: standing up to powerful officials inside a circus tent, on the site where the KKK had rallied just weeks before; that the newspaper where I had worked for 25 years wouldn’t even print black brides until the mid 1970s (and only after much protest); that it had editorially cheered when 1,600 black-owned homes had been torn down for urban renewal, which the black community called “negro removal.”

Some of the former sharecroppers and domestic workers wouldn’t reveal to me how truly horrid their treatment was until the fourth or fifth time I visited them — how they were fed outdoors in the winter because the rule was, no [n-words] in the house, how they would wear two or three girdles when doing housework for white employers to avoid being groped or raped by their bosses.

I let my subjects know I’m in it for the long haul, and that I care about their stories. I try to be absolutely transparent with why I’m interested in their stories and how I intend to write them. I gave Nancy Saunders a copy of my book proposal after it sold so she would see exactly what I was aiming at. I brought her into my process, and I told her upfront that I knew the story would bring up raw, uncomfortable truths. Every time I found out a new sore point in the lives of the brothers that she hadn’t known, I think she trusted me a little bit more.