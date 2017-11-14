BullToken: Why One, When You Can Invest in Many

The blockchain is a revolution and not a bubble as many believed in the past. In the eight years of existence, the Blockchain technology has changed the face of many industries. Forget Bitcoin, for now, this technology touted as the game changer is spreading like a wildfire into many other areas of human existence. Unlike before, raising capital has always been the domain of venture capitalists and angel investors. Today, with blockchain, start-ups have access to huge capital through initial coin offerings. Early 2017 till date, ICO has been the buzz word of the mouth of every business oriented individual. ICOs have crossed the 1 billion-dollar mark in less than a year of fame. Through ICO, you do not only have access to capital but access to multiple investments regardless of your capital base.

It’s time to compete with the “big boys” through ICO. The decentralized nature of the blockchain technology is the hallmark of this disruptive technology. An absence of a central authority that can manipulate and exploit individuals also means there are many ICO’s with only an agenda; defrauding people. As an investor, stringent steps have to be taken in order to know the right ICO to invest into. Nonetheless, the technology has weaknesses and this can be solved using the same technology. That is the aim of BullToken, creating a community of verified investors who have access to not just one platform for investment but multiple access based on consensus.

BullToken is spearheaded by Bull Tech AS. The idea is to build a global investment community where ICO investments are made through the cooperation of the members. On the BullToken platform which is both available via mobile and web, community members will be able to submit investment proposals. This will go through rigorous and thorough discussions, and later put to vote. There will always be investments to be made on the BullToken community, resources will not be left to idle away. According to BullToken Chief Marketing Officer;

Bull Token is a community with BullToken AS providing the leadership in conjunction with the Investment Advisory Board.

Investments cannot be made without the support, input, and consensus of the community.

During the discussion process, members will be rewarded for their quality input which will help decision making

There will always be an investment at hand which will be after ICOs investigation and scrutiny.

There is a buy-burn mechanism which will be sorted out by the Investment Advisory Board of BullToken. The Buy-Burn Mechanism will lead to an increase in the value of remaining BullToken after every burning.

Lastly, the unique democratic process to ICO investment is a novel idea.

There are many reasons why you should be investing into BullToken, but most importantly, the access to multiple investments should cross your mind. As individuals, there are limited ICO investments you have the resources and the energy to consider. However, with a community investment platform, quantum resources and knowledge is being pulled together for the benefit of all. You will not be making the difficult decisions alone but with sound minds who are investment conscious. There is always strength in numbers.

The Blockchain community will be based on the credibility of members who also hold BullToken and would only make contributions that would secure their investments. BullToken will be relying on the industry best practices to secure your investments in multiple locations and in more than a single cryptocurrency. BullToken as a community of Crypto savvy individuals who will only take smart investment decisions for maximum returns. The major goal is to be introduced to Crypto exchanges and raise the value, thereby benefiting early investors.