Bumble was founded with safety in mind. From the start, our mission has been to build a social network rooted in respect and kindness.



Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world. Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline.

In the past, when we’ve had an opportunity to make our platform safer, we’ve taken action, banning hate speech and inappropriate sexual content from the Bumble app.



As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble.

From today on, we will begin the process of moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns.* Our terms and conditions will be updated to reflect this decision.



Bumble is also making a $100,000 donation to March For Our Lives, the organization founded by the brave young survivors of the Parkland tragedy. We stand with them, and join them in working towards a non-violent future.

*This excludes users in military or law enforcement in uniform.