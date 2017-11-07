Senate Committee To Hold Hearing On Bump Stocks, Background Checks

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on a pair of possible gun reform measures next week following the deadly mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The hearing, entitled “Firearm Accessory Regulation and Enforcing Federal and State Reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System,” is scheduled to take place on Nov. 14, Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) announced.

After the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more, many Republicans pledged to ban bump stocks, the devices that make semi-automatic weapons function like machine guns. The shooter was found with a dozen firearms retrofitted with such devices. More than one month after the shooting, however, bump stocks are still legal and are back on the market.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting in Sutherland Springs, the Air Force said that it failed to record the Texas church shooter’s domestic violence conviction in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which would have kept him from buying a gun.

Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced Tuesday they are working on a bipartisan bill aimed at closing that loophole.